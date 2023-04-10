AAA: Florida Gas Prices Return to 2023 Highs

Florida - Monday April 10, 2023: Florida gas prices rose 12 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.58 per gallon. That's tied with the highest price of 2023, which was initially set in late January.

"Last week's jump at the pump was expected, after OPEC announced oil production cuts that immediately caused oil prices to surge," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Fortunately, after the initial gains on Monday, the oil market plateaued through the rest of the week. It's possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market."

The U.S. price of oil rose 6% on Monday, after OPEC announced plans to cut more than a million barrels of oil per day. In March, oil prices plummeted on the banking crisis and concerns about an economic recession that would reduce fuel demand. OPEC's plans to cut production removes oil from a global market that was already tight on supplies. Their goal is to keep upward pressure on oil prices and that appears to be working.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.74), Naples ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.62)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.36), Panama City ($3.38), Pensacola ($3.41)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

