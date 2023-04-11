OCSO Seeks Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

OCSO /

Okeechobee County - Tuesday April 11, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured here.

According to a release from the Sheriff, the man is suspected of walking out of the Home Depot in Okeechobee with a DeWalt blower without paying for it.

He "grabbed the item on his shoulder" and "casually walked out," states a release from the Sheriff. "When staff attempted to stop him, he ran towards Wal-Mart and was not located ."

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact OCSO Deputy Dan Franklin by emailing him at dfranklin@okeesheriff.com.