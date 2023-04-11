WQCS Header Background Image
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQCS News

OCSO Seeks Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
OKSO suspect walking out 1.jpg
OCSO
/
OCSO Suspect walking out 2.jpg
OCSO
/

Okeechobee County - Tuesday April 11, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured here.

According to a release from the Sheriff, the man is suspected of walking out of the Home Depot in Okeechobee with a DeWalt blower without paying for it.

He "grabbed the item on his shoulder" and "casually walked out," states a release from the Sheriff. "When staff attempted to stop him, he ran towards Wal-Mart and was not located ."

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact OCSO Deputy Dan Franklin by emailing him at dfranklin@okeesheriff.com.

OCSO wanted image.jpg
OCSO
/

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS