Colorado State Researchers Predict a Slightly Below-Average 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Florida - Friday April 14, 2023: Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2023, citing the likely development of El Niño as a primary factor. Eastern and central tropical and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are much warmer than normal, while Caribbean sea surface temperatures are near their long-term averages.

The CSU Tropical Meteorology Project team is predicting 13 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. Of those, researchers expect six to become hurricanes and two to reach major hurricane strength (Saffir/Simpson category 3-4-5) with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

Water temperatures are near normal in the eastern and central tropical Pacific and that indicates that a transition to El Niño is relatively likely in the next several months. El Niño tends to increase upper-level westerly winds across the Caribbean into the tropical Atlantic. The increased upper-level winds result in vertical wind shear which can tear apart hurricanes as they try to form.

The full report is available at tropical.colostate.edu.

Considerable Uncertainty

However, there is considerable uncertainty as to how strong El Niño would be if it does develop. That's because when waters in the eastern Atlantic are warmer than normal, that tends to create weaker winds across the tropical Atlantic. That leads to warmer waters in the tropical Atlantic and an above-normal season.

Given the conflicting signals between a potentially robust El Niño and an anomalously warm tropical and subtropical Atlantic, the team stresses that there is more uncertainty than normal with this outlook.

The CSU forecast is intended to provide a best estimate of activity in the Atlantic during the upcoming season – not an exact measure.

So far, the 2023 hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to 1969, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2015. “Our analog seasons exhibited a wide range of outcomes, from below-normal seasons to hyperactive seasons,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report. “This highlights the large uncertainty that exists with this outlook.”

Landfalling probability

• 44 percent for the entire U.S. coastline (average from 1880-2020 is 43 percent)

• 22 percent for the U.S. East Coast including the Florida peninsula (average from 1880-2020 is 21 percent)

• 28 percent for the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle westward to Brownsville (average from 1880-2020 is 27 percent)

• 49 percent for the Caribbean (average from 1880-2020 is 47 percent)