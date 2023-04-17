S-131 Boat Lock in Glades County Is Now Open

South Florida - Monday April 17, 2023: The S-131 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at Lakeport in Glades County is now open. The lock was closed for routine maintenance work.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter.