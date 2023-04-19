Town of St. Lucie Village Election Set for May 2

St. Lucie Village - Wednesday April 19, 2023: The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has scheduled the Board of Alderman election in the town of St. Lucie Village for Tuesday, May 2. Voters will choose three Alderman.

Voters must be residents of the Town of St. Lucie Village.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for this election is Friday, April 21. There will be no Early Voting for this election.

* Vote-by-mail ballots may be dropped off inside the Supervisor of Elections office located at 4132 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and until 7:00 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, May 2nd.

* In-office voting is also available during office hours.

* Voting on Election Day: The polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, May 2nd, from 7 am to 7 pm at the St. Lucie School located at 2501 North Old Dixie Highway in Fort Pierce.

The Logic and Accuracy test of the voting equipment to be used in the election will be held on April 26, at the Supervisor of Elections office located at 4132 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

“All Canvassing Board meetings are open to the public and I would like to remind the members of our voting public that they are always welcome to attend these very informative meetings,” said Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker.

For additional information, contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 772-462-1500.