Congressman Mast Fears USCG Favors Brightline Over Boaters

Treasure Coast - April 20, 2023: Treasure Coast Congressman Brian Mast fears the Coast Guard is favoring Brightline over boaters by failing to provide "equitable" access to the St. Lucie River railroad drawbridge in Stuart.

“Equitable is 50-50. Would you agree?”, asked the Congressman repeatedly during a House Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington Tuesday.

The response from U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan was often the same. “I’m committed to the full and transparent process," she said. "I’m committed to ensuring that the equities of the users are considered as we work to create opportunity for both user groups.”

The two user groups are Brightline and boaters. For decades Martin County boaters have relied on the railroad drawbridge to remain up and open, unless closed for one of the 15 daily freight trains that have been using it until now.

That's about to change because Brightline wants that drawbridge to remain down long enough every day to allow an additional 32 passenger trains to travel over it.

Mast: “It takes a minimum of 18 minutes just to get that bridge from open – to close – to back open again. What they’re doing is their closing off the waterway nine-and-a-half hours out of 15 hours. Is that equitable?”

Fagan: “The waterway users …”

Mast: “Ma’am lets be common sense here. Don’t filibuster my time. Is it equitable that the community get 5 hours out of 15 hours? Is that equitable?”

Fagan: “We are committed to a fully transparent process…”

Mast: “That’s not an answer to my question Ma’am.”

Fagan: “I want to understand the use pattern and data so that we can create a dynamic schedule that allows both user groups the access they need.”

Since this past Sunday the drawbridge has been closed overnight and that will continue through April 28. Then on May first it’ll be closed for 21 days to allow Brightline to strengthen it for the extra traffic.

Once the high-speed rail service begins, Mast fears that boaters would have as little as 90 minutes in a 15-hour period to pass through the open drawbridge.