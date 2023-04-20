Fatal Skateboard Crash Victim Identified

Fort Pierce - Thursday April 20, 2023: 23-year-old Dillon Eugene Holcomb of Fort Pierce has identified the skateboarder who died last Sunday evening, April 16, after being struck by an All County Ambulance.

The crash occurred in the 4600 block of U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce police say Holcomb was attempting to cross the highway on his skateboard when he was hit by the ambulance that was traveling north on Route 1. He was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue where he was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m. Sunday night.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Anton at 772-979-1482 or nanton@fppd.org. You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.