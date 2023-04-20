St. Lucie County Reminds Residents of Year-Round Watering Restrictions

Thursday April 20, 2023: While the recent rains have lowered drought levels in St. Lucie County to the moderate category, residents and businesses are reminded that water is a limited natural resource and should be conserved.

To help protect this natural resource, the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners established a two-day-a-week landscape watering schedule in early 2021 for all residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County (outside the city limits of Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie).

Residents and businesses with an odd-numbered street address may water lawns and landscapes on Wednesdays and/or Saturdays, only before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Residents and businesses with an even-numbered street address may water lawns and landscapes on Thursdays and/or Sundays, only before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Those with new landscaping are allowed additional watering for up to 90 days, following the installation of new lawns and landscaping.

St. Lucie County Code Compliance officers monitor and enforce these water restrictions. Fines could be issued for those violating the watering schedule. For more information, visit: www.stlucieco.gov/irrigation-restrictions.