FWC Hosts Annual Florida WildQuest Event, April 28-May 7

Florida - Saturday April 22, 2023: Join the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for Florida WildQuest 2023. Florida residents and visitors are encouraged to grab their phones and go on a wild adventure to complete scavenger hunt missions and discover some of Florida’s best spots to see wildlife and enjoy the outdoors. This year’s event will take place on Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas across the state April 28–May 7. Qualifying players will be entered in a random drawing to win wilderness-inspired prizes.

Follow these steps to adventure:



Find It: Find your closest WildQuest WMA by visiting the Entrance Finder tool and looking for the areas marked by green dots.

Charge Up: Make sure your phone is charged and the Goosechase app is installed. Not all areas have mobile coverage but you’ll be able to take pictures for your scavenger hunt missions and submit them later. Visit com for instructions on how to join a WildQuest.

Be Safe: Stay on marked roads and trails. Before you enter a trail, be sure it fits your skill level and a distance you’re prepared for.

Pack Smart: It gets hot outside and there are no vending machines in the wilderness. Check the weather before you go. Pack water, sunscreen and snacks!

Snap a Pic: Most WMAs have a kiosk at the main entrance with a welcome sign that includes a map and important reminders for visiting the area. When you see this sign, be sure to take a picture for reference. Grab a guide at the kiosk if one is available.

WildQuest players of all ages will have opportunities to learn about and explore Florida’s extensive WMA system during the event. Registered players can also qualify for a chance to win wilderness-inspired prizes by earning at least 2,000 points on one of the scavenger hunts (don’t worry, it’s easy!).

Florida has one of the nation’s largest systems of state-managed wildlife lands. The WMA system includes more than 6 million acres managed primarily for wildlife conservation and nature-based public use. The areas featured in WildQuest will engage players in learning about Florida’s wildlife, habitats and recreation opportunities. The FWC maintains, enhances and restores native natural habitats for the benefit of plant and animal populations as well as for the people of Florida.

Media are encouraged to make use of the updated Florida WildQuest Communications Kit containing helpful links, graphics, photos and more. To learn more about Florida’s WMA system, visit MyFWC.com/WMAs.