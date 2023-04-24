PSLPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

Port St. Lucie - Monday April 24, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police are looking for a white woman who robbed the Aster Discount Pharmacy Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the PSLPD, a store employee reported that the woman entered the store in the 700-BLK of SW Port St. Lucie Blvd at 1:34pm. She held the employee at gunpoint and demanded prescription pills.

The employee was not harmed and the woman was last seen running eastbound on Port St. Lucie Blvd. The suspect is described as having blonde hair, goggles, a mask and was wearing a white shirt.

A PSLPD K9 and Drone Unit were deployed to search the area but the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call PSLPD at (772) 871-5000.