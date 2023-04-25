BlueBird Educational Foundation Donates Musical Instruments to Kids 

Bluebird Educational Foundation / Bluebird Educational Foundation Treasurer T. Charles Shafer.

St. Lucie County - Tuesday April 25, 2023: The Bluebird Educational Foundation gave away approximately $5,000 worth of musical instruments to local St. Lucie Public School students at the monthly St. Lucie County School Board meeting on April 11.

Bluebird Educational Foundation is a non-profit 501c-3 corporation dedicated to enriching the cultural arts in St Lucie County by sponsoring quality musical performances and enhancing music education through student scholarships and instrument donations. Their mission is to broaden the community exposure to musical arts by presenting workshops, demonstrations, lectures, and concerts in local schools and various public venues.

Investing in our children’s creativity and their ability to express themselves is one of the greatest gifts we can provide,” said Bluebird Educational Foundation Treasurer T. Charles Shafer. “Music has been proven to ignite child development, intellect, social growth, fine motor skills and confidence, and these instruments can be lifechanging.”

Bluebird Educational Foundation is focused on providing assistance and support to neighborhood school music programs which are currently battling drastic budget cuts that threaten their very existence. The need is dire. Our goal is to help young people in their pursuit of music which can be an everlasting benefit to our community. When it comes to promoting musical variety, committing to education, and delivering quality entertainment, we like to believe “No One Does it Better”

T. Charles Shafer is a local family and criminal attorney who has been a Bluebird Educational Foundation Board member since 2012. Shafer has been defending those accused of crimes since 1986. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Law School. He served as an Assistant Public Defender, prior to opening his own practice in 1991. Mr. Shafer has been actively giving back to St. Lucie County for over two decades, he has served on the Board of Directors for the ARC of St. Lucie County and has been active in Special Olympics and the Exchange Club.

To learn more about the Bluebird Educational Foundation visit: www.bluebirdeducationalfoundation.org.