Governor DeSantis Meets with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo

Korea - Wednesday April 26, 2023: On Wednesday Governor DeSantis met with Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo of South Korea to highlight the growing business relationship between Florida and South Korea.

“Florida is excited to be strengthening business ties with South Korea and we look forward to continuing to build on our partnership,” said the Governor. “I was happy to meet with the Prime Minister and showcase the economic opportunities available by working with Florida.”

South Korea was the Governor’s second stop on his four nation trade mission, following his meetings in Japan Monday and Tuesday.

Governor Ron DeSantis Meets with Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon

Earlier, the Governor met with Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon to demonstrate Florida’s position as a strong leader in economic development and trade and reaffirm a sister state agreement between Florida and the Gyeonggi Province.

“Building strong relationships with countries in the Asia Pacific region allows for new economic opportunities to grow and strengthens our ability to combat the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence,” said DeSantis. “Florida is happy to reaffirm the sister state agreement with the Gyeonggi Province and continue to strengthen economic ties with South Korea.”

Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Remarks to Business Leaders in South Korea

Governor Ron DeSantis also met with business executives and delivered remarks on Florida’s economic partnership with South Korea during his ongoing international trade mission.

Governor Signs MOU with LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation in South Korea

The Governor on Wednesday also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea-based LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation to create a research hub for clean hydrogen technology in Florida. The company plans to develop a clean hydrogen facility in Polk County, Florida, and is set to break ground in June 2023.

The LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation is collaborating with Space Florida to support the development and deployment of clean hydrogen and related technologies for aerospace and space industry launch applications.

“Our state is taking a bold step towards promoting long-term development in the aerospace and space industry across the entire supply chain,” said the Governor. “From manufacturing and launching to fuel production, Florida is the global leader in the new space economy.”

The collaboration between Space Florida and LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation and Ocean Green Hydrogen is a significant step towards promoting Florida as not only the launch capital of the world, but also the place for companies across the aerospace supply chain to grow.

Florida and South Korea’s Economic Relationship

South Korean affiliates in Florida are estimated to have total holdings of more than $107 million with South Korean companies like Hyundai Motor Group and Korean Airlines having operations in Florida.

Merchandise trade between Florida and South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion annually, making it Florida’s 7th largest bilateral trade partner in Asia and the Middle East region. South Korea imported more than $341.6 million from Florida in 2022, while Florida imported more than $951 million in goods from South Korea in 2022.