WQCS Header Background Image
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQCS News

MCSO: 14-Year-Old Boy Accused of Spray Painting Graffiti on Sheriff's Patrol Car

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 27, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT
Martin County Spray Paint.jpg

Martin County - Thursday April 27, 2023: A 14-year-old boy accused of spray painting graffiti on the back of a Martin County Sheriff's vehicle has been charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

The Sheriff's patrol car spray painted Sunday night when it was parked in the area of Hibiscus Park. Detectives were able to quickly identify the juvenile after the deputy assigned to the vehicle noticed the damage.

"This will not be tolerated in Martin County," states a release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page.

The boy was arrested, booked into the Martin County Jail, and then released to the custody of his mother.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS