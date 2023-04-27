MCSO: 14-Year-Old Boy Accused of Spray Painting Graffiti on Sheriff's Patrol Car

Martin County - Thursday April 27, 2023: A 14-year-old boy accused of spray painting graffiti on the back of a Martin County Sheriff's vehicle has been charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

The Sheriff's patrol car spray painted Sunday night when it was parked in the area of Hibiscus Park. Detectives were able to quickly identify the juvenile after the deputy assigned to the vehicle noticed the damage.

"This will not be tolerated in Martin County," states a release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page.

The boy was arrested, booked into the Martin County Jail, and then released to the custody of his mother.