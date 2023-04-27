Port St. Lucie Man Sentenced to Life in Prison After Impregnating a Minor

Port St. Lucie - Thursday April 27, 2023: 54-year-old Norman Andres Sosa, of Port St. Lucie, has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty last week of sexual battery on a child, lewd or lascivious molestation, and impregnating a minor.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Detectives launched an investigation into allegations of sexual battery on a pregnant minor after being contacted by a local hospital that treated the girl. Sosa was eventually arrested nearly three years ago on July 18, 2020.

"The hard work of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office on this case will prevent this animal from ever harming a child again," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. “We thank the State Attorney’s Office for prosecuting the case and Judge Mirman for giving him the maximum sentence."

Sosa is currently in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail and awaiting transfer to the Florida Department of Corrections.