IRSC HOSA Leaders Earn Accolades at 2023 HOSA State Leadership Conference

Fort Pierce - Friday April 28, 2023: Two outstanding leaders of the Indian River State College (IRSC) Chapter of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA)—Sara Anderson of Stuart and Sophia Licata of Jensen Beach—returned from the HOSA State Leadership Conference, where they earned three gold medals, one silver medal, and a certificate award.

Welcoming more than 3,500 HOSA members/competitors, advisors, and guests, the state leadership conference was held April 13-16, 2023, at the Marriott World Center in Orlando. The conference featured events in 52 competitive and five recognition categories among 16 post-secondary institutions.

Anderson and Licata competed with students from around the state to earn the following accolades:

Sara Anderson, Dual-Enrolled Clark Advanced Learning Center Student from Stuart: gold medal placement in the competitive category of Behavioral Health and a gold medal placement and certificate award for her involvement in Courtesy Corp. The Courtesy Corp assists, guides, and informs conference delegates as required to offer them exemplary service.

Sophia Licata, B.S. Healthcare Management student from Jensen Beach: gold medal placement for “HOSA Happenings,” the chapter’s newsletter/scrapbook of achievements, leadership opportunities, and professional development, and a silver medal placement in the competitive category of Pathophysiology.

Anderson and Licata are now State of Florida HOSA Representatives eligible for the final competition at the HOSA International Leadership Conference scheduled for June 21-24, 2023, in Dallas, TX. Congratulations to these outstanding IRSC Pioneers and HOSA Leaders.