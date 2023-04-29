Stuart Taco Bell Employee to Receive $25,000 Scholarship Award

Stuart - Saturday April 29, 2023: A Taco Bell employee in Stuart is set to receive $25,000 from the company’s charitable foundation in order to pursue higher education.

Heidy Lopez has been a team member at the Coastal QSR owned Taco Bell on S. Kanner Highway for nearly a year.

As part of the fast food chain's nationwide scholarship program, the Taco Bell Foundation will present her with $25,000 next week on Tuesday May 2. The presentation will take place at the Stuart Taco Bell where she works.

Nationally, Taco Bell has announced plans to give away $10 million in scholarships for its employees who are pursuing higher education, preparing for the workforce, or "using their passion to ignite change in their communities," according to a release from the company.

Live Más scholarships will be awarded to 982 Taco Bell team members and young consumers around the country, with $2.5 million of that being awarded to 250 team members. The scholarships range from $5,000-$25,000 per recipient.

For some recipients, the scholarship can be renewed in years to come.

In 2018, the Taco Bell Foundation introduced the Live Más Scholarship Renewal Program to continue supporting previous recipients as they continue to pursue higher education.

“Taco Bell is committed to our team members’ success both in the workplace and outside of it,” said Arturo Macias, Market Coach for the Coastal QSR Taco Bell in Stuart. “As a company, we pride ourselves on empowering young people to receive a higher education so they can impact change in their own lives and in their communities. We’re proud of what Heidy has already accomplished, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”