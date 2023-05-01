AAA: Florida Gas Prices Move Lower as Fuel Supplies Stabilize

Florida - Monday May 1, 2023: Florida gas prices are moving lower again, now that the fuel supplies have largely recovered from the record flooding that caused widespread outages in South Florida.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.65 cents per gallon. That's 6 cents less than last week and 7 cents less than the 2023 high.

"In addition to stabilizing fuel supplies in Florida, the fuel market has cooled off in recent weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil prices are on a 2-week streak of declines which should enable gas prices to steadily decline through the week."

Crude prices are now $5/b less than the highs set in mid-April after OPEC announced plans to cut oil production by a million barrels per day, beginning on May 1st. On Friday, the price of U.S. crude oil settled at $76.78 per barrel. That's down 1% from the week before, adding to the 6% drop the week before. The declines are attributed to global economic concerns, despite favorable gasoline demand and supply numbers.

Regional Florida Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.84), Naples ($3.74), Homosassa Springs ($3.71)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.30), Pensacola ($3.31), Panama City ($3.32)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

