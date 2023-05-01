Governor Appoints Two to the Florida Gaming Control Commission

Florida - Monday May 1, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made two appointments to the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Charles “C.B.” Upton - Upton is the President of Upton Holdings and an Attorney for Upton Law Firm, where he advises clients on gaming law issues. He previously served as General Counsel for Florida’s Department of State and Deputy Solicitor General for the Florida Attorney General. Upton earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Upton will serve as the Chair of the Commission.

Tina Repp - Repp is a Healthcare Fraud Investigator for Qlarant, where she investigates potential fraud, waste and abuse issues in accordance with pre-established government or contract criteria. Previously, she served as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for over 20 years. Repp earned her bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace University and her juris doctor from Cleveland State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a five-member regulatory board that is responsible for exercising all regulatory and executive powers of the state with respect to gambling, including pari-mutual wagering, cardrooms, slot machines, facilities, oversight of gaming compacts and other forms of gambling authorized by the state constitution or law, excluding the state lottery.