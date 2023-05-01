PSLPD Investigating the Drowning of 7-Year-Old Girl

Port St. Lucie - Monday May 1, 2023: A 7-year-old girl drowned Saturday while attending a birthday party in Port St. Lucie.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) got the call at 12:25 pm. According to a news release from PSLPD, a family member noticed that the girl was under water. She was taken out of the water and CPR was immediately started. The St. Lucie County Fire District rushed the girl to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A PSLPD victim’s advocate responded to the scene to provide comfort and resources to the girl's family and friends.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, however police say "no foul play is suspected."