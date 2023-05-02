Prescribed Burn Planned for Jonathan Dickinson State Park Tuesday

HOBE SOUND – Tuesday May 2, 2023: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Jonathan Dickinson State Park will conduct a prescribed burn on Tuesday May 2nd, weather permitting.

The prescribed burn will consist of approximately 160 acres of pine flatwoods in the south-western part of the park, north of Cypress Creek and west of the Northwest Fork of the Loxahatchee River. Prescribed fires are only conducted when weather parameters are suitable. The final decision to burn is made daily, after reviewing the Predicted Fire Weather forecast for that particular day and after obtaining a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Prescribed burning mimics natural fire cycles to restore healthy forests and natural communities, reduce undergrowth that accumulates over time and decreases the potential for wildfire. Burned lands experience an increase in native wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

To learn more about prescribed burning, visit www.goodfires.org.

For more information on Florida’s award-winning state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.