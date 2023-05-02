PSLPD: Three Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges; Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Monday May 1, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police Detectives have arrested three suspects on multiple drug charges.

* 18-year-old Jeremiah Zozio of Port St. Lucie was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, trafficking in cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to sell, unlawful use of two way communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* 20-year-old Adriel Presendieu of Margate and 21-year-old Kevonia Bowens of Pompano Beach were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a release from PSLPD, Special Investigations Division Detectives stopped the suspect's vehicle last Wednesday evening. Inside the vehicle they seized 281 grams of powder cocaine, 18 grams of crack cocaine, 12.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl and $2610 in cash.