Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock to Temporarily Close for Maintenance Work on May 15

Glades County - Wednesday May 3, 2023: The Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore will temporarily close to navigation for maintenance work on May 15. The boat lock is expected to re-open on June 19, 2023.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter.

