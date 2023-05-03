Fort Pierce - Ellis Basketball Courts Closed for Repairs Starting Monday May 8

Fort Pierce - Wednesday May 3, 2023: St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation will be replacing the canopy over the basketball courts at the Lincoln Park Regional Park/Ilous Ellis Basketball Courts, starting Monday, May 8. The basketball courts will be closed for several weeks.

The covered canopy over the three basketball courts is nearly 50 years old and in need of repair. A Thomas Construction of Fort Pierce will be making the necessary repairs to the canopy with the goal of finishing that portion of the overall project before June 1.

Additional repairs include replacing the hoops and resurfacing the basketball courts. Work to the courts will be performed by Florida Golf Service and Lancelot Industries and will start in August after students return to school to avoid interrupting summertime activities.

The total cost for all these renovations is $294,881 with funding coming from the Recreation Special Events Fund.

The Lincoln Park Regional Park/Ilous Ellis Basketball Courts is located at 1211 Ave. M in Fort Pierce.

For additional information about the St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation Department, please visit www.stlucieco.gov.