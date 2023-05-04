PSLPD: Family Offers $30K Reward for Help Identifying Person(s) Who Killed Their Son

PSLPD /

PSLPD /

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 4, 2023: The family of a young man shot and killed in 2020 is offering a $30-thousand dollar reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for their son's murder.

Nearly three-years ago, shortly after 11 p.m. on August 2020, eighteen year old Charles Highlands, known as Charlie, was found shot dead in a Black 2016 Toyota at a gas station in the 1200 block of Southwest Del Rio Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie Police Detectives have continued to pursue investigative avenues towards the identification and apprehension of the responsible person or persons. Now the Highland's family is offering $30,000 reward for any information that will help police find the suspect(s).

If you have, or know anyone that does have information about the murder, you are urged to call Detective Richard Giaccone at 772-807-4401.