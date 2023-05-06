Governor Makes Two Judicial Appointments to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court

Florida - Saturday May 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following two judicial appointments to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orlando.

Elizabeth Gibson, of Orlando, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court - Gibson has served as a Judge on the Orange County Court since her appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2020. Previously, she served as the General Counsel for Christian Care Ministry. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and her juris doctor from the University of Florida. Gibson fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Joshua Mize.

Holly Derenthal, of Orlando, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court - Derenthal has served as a General Magistrate for the Ninth Judicial Circuit since 2021. Previously, she was an attorney with BrewerLong PLLC. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Derenthal fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Keith White.

