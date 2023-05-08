Health Advisory for High Bacteria Levels in the North Fork of the St. Lucie River Along Veterans Memorial Park

Port St. Lucie - Monday May 8, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory the North Fork of the St. Lucie River at Veterans Park.

The sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria. Potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes. Swimming in the waters is not recommended due to an increased risk of illness at this time.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution. The bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County will continue the advisory until results are satisfactory. Samples were collected Monday May 1. The next sampling is scheduled for Monday May 15 and the results will be available Thursday May 18.

For results of St. Lucie County river samples, visit the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County website at http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/ click on Environmental Health, then select North Fork Bacteria Testing, then select North Fork-St. Lucie River Sample Results.

For more information, please contact environmental health division at 772-873-4931.