Prescribed Burn for Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Martin County - Monday May 8, 2023: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Jonathan Dickinson State Park will conduct a prescribed burn on Monday May 8th, weather permitting.

The prescribed burn will consist of approximately 250 acres of pine flatwoods in the middle of the park near the equestrian area and Park Drive. Prescribed fires are only conducted when weather parameters are suitable. The final decision to burn is made daily, after reviewing the Predicted Fire Weather forecast for that particular day and after obtaining a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Prescribed burning mimics natural fire cycles to restore healthy forests and natural communities, reduce undergrowth that accumulates over time and decreases the potential for wildfire. Burned lands experience an increase in native wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

For more information on Florida’s award-winning state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org. To learn more about prescribed burning, visit www.goodfires.org.