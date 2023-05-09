FPPD: Public's Help Sought in Finding Driver of Vehicle Involved in Saturday Hit and Run Crash

kbb.com / The vehicle being sought may be similar to the 1999 Jeep Cherokee pictured here.

Fort Pierce - Tuesday, May 9, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash this past Saturday night in Fort Pierce.

The vehicle being sought may be similar to the one pictured here. It is believed to be a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, the possible model year ranges from 1999 through 2004. It is missing the passenger-side rearview mirror.

The incident occurred around 9:43 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Edwards Road. The victim was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764 or email her at: sstokes@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.