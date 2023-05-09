MCSO: Homeless Man Accused Using a Bat to Smash Display Cases at Sporting Goods Store

Martin County - Tuesday May 9, 2023: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) Deputies have accused 31-year old Shanluk Diaz of using a baseball bat to smash display cases in a Stuart Sporting Goods Store over the weekend.

The vandalism was captured on the store's surveillance cameras which shows a man walking into the store on NW Federal Highway, selecting a baseball bat from one of the isles, and then, unprovoked, he started to smash several glass display cases, as employees and customers looked on in shock. The man then walked out of the store, according to a release from MCSO.

The witnesses told the Deputies that the man announced "he was sorry," before swinging his bat to smash the display cases.

View the video of the rampage here: https://fb.watch/kqdWv8Xvq4/

The witnesses provided a description of the suspect, and Deputies soon located him just down the road in front of another retail store. Diaz told the Deputies that he is homeless and he admitted to the rampage, according to the MCSO release.

Prior to going on the rampage, Diaz is accused of walking into a restaurant and stealing a steak, and then entering a convenient store and stealing a beer.

Diaz was arrested for felony criminal mischief and taken to the Martin County Jail.