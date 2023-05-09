PSLPD SWAT Team Breaches Home, Takes Domestic Stand Off Suspect into Custody

PSLPD / PSLPD Wampler and Carlile in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie -Tuesday May 9, 2023: A domestic disturbance In Port St. Lucie Monday led to a police standoff with an armed man that eventually had to be settled by the SWAT team.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home in the 1200-Blk of SW Wampler Avenue. The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) Crisis Negotiation unit was called in, but in the end the SWAT team "breached" the residence and took the suspect into custody, according to a release from PSLPD.

The victims were able to safely exit the home and no one was physically injured.

The name of the suspect has not been released. "Criminal charges will be forthcoming," states the release but they have not been announced yet.

PSLPD detectives are continuing their investigation.