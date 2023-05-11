MCSO: Suspect Accused of Stealing a Rolls Royce

Martin County - Wednesday May 10, 2023: A Martin County Sheriff Deputy (MCSO) pulled over a Rolls Royce on a routine traffic stop last week when the driver bolted from the vehicle and fled on foot into a densely wooded property in Indiantown

Law Enforcement Officers from multiple agencies set up a perimeter. The Martin County Sheriff Unit and the Corrections K9 team searched through the night to find him. Okeechobee Corrections Officer Kyle Bryner and his K-9 Beagle Loretta finally tracked him down and took him into custody.

The suspect told Detectives that he was 37-years old Abdul Mohammed from Atlanta, however he gave a false name according to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding and providing a false name. He was taken to jail. NO bond was set. Detectives are working to confirm his true identity.