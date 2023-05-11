Boil Water Advisory Issued for St. Lucie County Utilities Customers on North Hutchinson Island

North Hutchinson Island - Thursday May 11, 2023: Due to a main water line break caused by an independent contractor, all St. Lucie County Utility customers on North Hutchinson Island are experiencing a loss of water.

At this time, there is no estimated time frame for when water will be restored, but crews are addressing the issue. Once water is restored, customers will be under a precautionary boil water notice.

The water outage and boil water notice impacts roughly 830 connections including businesses, single-family homes and condominiums.

Once water is restored, those impacted will be under a 72-hour precautionary, boil water advisory for any water used for drinking or cooking. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

If you have any questions, please contact St. Lucie County Utilities at 772-462-1150.