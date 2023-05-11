PSLPD: Arrest 30 MPH Over Speed Limit Driver Arrested after Caught Going 30MPH over the Speed Limit and 10th DWLS!

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 11, 2023: Port St. Lucie Traffic Officers were conducting aggressive driving enforcement Monday afternoon when they stopped a vehicle for going 65 mph in a 35 mph zone on SE Walton Road.

Behind the wheel was 41-year-old Donna Hird. It was the 10th time she'd been caught driving without a valid driver's license, according to a release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Hird was taken to jail after being charged with one count of felony driving while license suspended. She was also given a mandatory court appearance citation for her excessive speed.