AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fall Again for the Third Week in a Row

Florida - Monday May 15, 2023: Florida gas prices dropped 8 cents per gallon, last week. The state average has now declined three consecutive weeks, for a total discount of 24 cents per gallon, since mid-April.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.48 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since April 6th.

"Weakness in the oil market has contributed to the recent drop in gas prices," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "That weakness has been driven by domestic economic concerns. Underwhelming Chinese economic indicators have also created uncertainty about global fuel demand. With continued volatility in the fuel market, it's unclear whether this downward trend will continue in the lead-up to the busy Memorial Day travel weekend."

The U.S. price of crude has fallen 15% during the past month. Friday's closing price of $70.04 per barrel the lowest daily settlement in 7 weeks and $13.22/b less than the 2023 high - set on April 12th.

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.72), Naples ($3.61), Miami ($3.58)

• Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.14), Panama City ($3.15), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17)

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

