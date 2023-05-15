Accreditation Review Underway for Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Indian River County - Monday May 15, 2023: A Client Service Member (CSM) from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will be conducting an annual web-based assessment of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Dispatch, June 9 – June 17, 2023, to examine aspects of the agency’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services. This annual web-based assessment is part of the process for reaccreditation for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the community are invited to offer comments/feedback on the Indian River County Sheriff's Office's performance as a public safety entity through the CALEA Public Access Portal.

Comments/feedback must address the Indian River County Sheriff's Office's ability to comply with CALEA standards. To submit a comment, go online at https://www.ircsheriff.org/ to access the link that can be found under Survey > Accreditation Public Survey. Access to the link provided is an opportunity for comments, commendations, and other information regarding the agency’s quality of service or other information relevant to the accreditation process.

Accreditation is a four (4) year process, during which the agency must submit annual reports, and participate in annual web-based assessments attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.