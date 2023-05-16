U.S. News Ranks Port St. Lucie 63erd on List of Best Places to Live

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday May 16, 2023: U.S. News and World Report has ranked Port St. Lucie 63erd on its list of Best Place to Live in the United States.

The Treasure Coast city of 217,000 was also ranked second on the list of Safest Places to Live, fifth amongst Fastest Growing Places, tenth as Best Place to Live in Florida, and twenty-second amongst Best Places to Retire.

Located about half way between Miami and Orlando, the media company describes Port St. Lucie as having "a more relaxed atmosphere than its larger neighbors," with "clean streets and quiet neighborhoods" that are "woven around scenic waterways and lush green golf courses."

Homes in the area can be affordable to buy or rent, compared with other South Florida housing markets, however, "as Port St. Lucie's popularity has risen, so too has the cost of housing." In addition, "groceries and dining out are slightly more expensive here than in some parts of central and northern Florida."

U.S. News ranked 150 metro areas. 14 Florida cities, including Port St. Lucie, made the list.

