Governor Appoints Two New Judges to the Miami-Dade County Court

Florida - Wednesday May 17, 2023: The Governor has appointed two new judges to the Miami-Dade County Court.

Yara Lorenzo Klukas, of Coral Gables, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court - Klukas has served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Department of Justice since 2019. Previously, she was a law clerk for the Honorable James King with the United States District Court and prior to that an associate at Hogan Lovells US LLP. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Brown University and her juris doctor from St. Thomas University. Klukas fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Javier Enriquez.

Jorge Perez Santiago, of Pinecrest, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court - Santiago has served as a junior partner at Stumphauzer Kolaya Nadler & Sloman, PLLC since 2022. Previously, he was an associate at Carlton Fields, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and his juris doctor from Georgetown University. Santiago fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Luise Martin.