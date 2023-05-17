Martin County: Lloyd Jones to Be Honored with 2023 Preservationist of the Year Award

Stuart - Wednesday May 17, 2023: The Martin County Historic Preservation Board Martin has named Lloyd Jones the 2023 Preservationist of the Year.

Lloyd, and the Martin County Black Heritage Initiatives organization he helped found, have spirited efforts to preserve and restore Black cemeteries in Martin County, conducted oral interviews with hundreds of community elders for the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program, and spearheaded the effort to put the historic Salerno Colored School (1934) on the National Register of Historic Places.

His persistent efforts to preserve Martin County’s Black history and create a greater understanding of our collective community legacy will be celebrated at the Preservationist of the Year Award Reception Thursday, May 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Elliot Museum in Stuart.

To see a full schedule of events and learn more about historic preservation in Martin County, visit the county’s website at www.martin.fl.us/historicpreservation. The website offers virtual tours of county-owned and managed historic sites, meeting dates and times for the Historic Preservation Board and information on digitization sessions offered by the county to gather the history of Martin County and help residents digitally preserve their personal images of historic significance.