Stuart Police Arrest Armed Suspect, Guns Drawn

Stuart - Wednesday May 17, 2023: It could have ended in tragedy, but three Stuart Police Officers (SPD) managed to de-escalate a volatile situation and arrest an armed suspect who was threatening another man.

It happened this past Monday, May 15. The Stuart Police Department released body cam footage of the incident on Wednesday.

In the presence of the three officers, who were on the scene in response to a disturbance call, the suspect, Carrell Gallon, "pulled a firearm from his waistband ... as he attempted to escalate a verbal dispute," with another unarmed man who was standing nearby.

According to a release from the Stuart Police Department, the officer employed "verbal de-escalation techniques", and can be heard forcefully instructing Gallon several times to drop the weapon he was holding in his right hand.

Gallon eventually complied and dropped his gun. He was arrested and the firearm was retrieved, without further incident.

The Stuart Police Department commended the officer involved for exhibiting "commendable self-control ... their decision-making in this critical incident, which amounted to 'seconds,' required immense courage ... they prioritized the safety of the citizens and themselves."

Gallon has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm.

View the body cam footage released by the Stuart Police Department here: https://fb.watch/kAXfdkY8av/

