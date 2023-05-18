Governor Approves Measure Allowing Menstrual Hygiene Products in Public Schools; Democratic Leader Book Calls It "A Major Win for Florida Students”

Florida - Thursday May 18, 2023: Among the measures signed into law Wednesday by the Republican Governor that won support from Democrats are Senate Bill 144, which requires each county courthouse to provide at least one lactation space for women, and House Bill 389 which allows school districts to make menstrual hygiene products available at public schools, at no charge.

"One in four girls report missing school because they don’t have access to basic health and hygiene products," said Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie), who sponsored HB 389. She called it "a major win for Florida students,” saying "schools already provide necessary sanitary equipment in bathrooms such as toilet paper, soap, and paper towels – and now, because of our years-long fight, menstrual hygiene products will be no different."