PSLPD Arrest William Tseng on Cocaine Trafficking Charges

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 17, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Special Investigations Division Detectives have arrested 50-year-old William Tseng of Vero Beach on charges of trafficking in cocaine.

Tseng is accused of selling cocaine from Miami to the Treasure coast. His arrest follows a "months long investigation", according to a release from PSLPD.

Tseng’s Mitsubishi Outlander was seized and he was arrested and taken to jail last Friday morning, May 12. He is charged with 3 counts of trafficking in cocaine, the sale of cocaine, and 4 counts of illegal use of a two way communication device.

The PSLPD encourages anyone with information about drug dealers to call PSLPD at 772-871-5001 or you can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.