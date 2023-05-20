Florida Atlantic University /Harbor Branch Re-Launching Indian River Lagoon Pontoon Boat Tours on May 26

Treasure Coast - Saturday May 20, 2023: Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute has announced that it is re-launching its pontoon boat tours of the Indian River Lagoon on May 26.

Registration is now available to book a ride on the state-of-the-art, 36-passenger floating laboratory, The Discovery.

Passengers will explore the Indian River Lagoon and learn about the research conducted by FAU faculty and students. Activities include interpreting real-time water quality data from the Indian River Lagoon Observatory Network, surveying underwater habitats with a remotely operated vehicle, and identifying wildlife of all sizes, from microscopic plankton to sharks, rays, manatees, and dolphins.

Excursions are offered every Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $40 per person (plus tax).

Reservations can be made using this link: www.fau.edu/hboi/bookatour.