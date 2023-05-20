Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Four Judicial Appointments

Florida - Saturday May 20, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following four judicial appointments:

Reid Scott II, of Wellington, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court - Scott has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit since 2006. Previously, he was a partner at Freenman, Goldis & Cash P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Scott fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Paige Kilbane.

Danielle Sherriff, of Boynton Beach, to serve as Judge on the Palm Beach County Court - Sherriff has served as the Senior Litigation Attorney for the Palm Beach County School District since 2022. Previously, she was an associate at Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith PLLC, and prior to that she served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her juris doctor from Florida State University. Sherriff fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge John Parnofiello.

Kristin Kanner, of Hollywood, to serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court - Kanner has served as a Director for the Department of Children and Families since 2013. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida. Kanner fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles Greene.

Elaine Carbuccia, of Davie, to serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court - Carbuccia has served as a law clerk for the Honorable Raag Singhal with the United States District Court since 2020. Previously, she was as a judicial staff attorney for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Nova Southeastern University and her juris doctor from St. Thomas University. Carbuccia fills the judicial vacancy created by the passing of Judge Linda Alley.