McKee Botanical Garden Is a 2023 Blue Star Museum Partner

Vero Beach - Saturday May 20, 2023: McKee Botanical Garden is joining museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 2023, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. Through this program McKee Botanical Garden is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

Thank you to all our active-duty military members for your service to defend our nation and freedom! The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the NextGeneration Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

McKee is also proud to support our military veterans by offering a discounted $10 admission rate year-round (this applies to the veteran only) and we offer several special veteran parking spaces. Thank you for your service to this country. Your bravery, sacrifice, and strength do not go unnoticed, and we will always be indebted to you and your family for all that you have given to the country.

About Blue Star Families

BlueStar Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest chapter-based military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach fosters strong communities with a focus on human centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered millions of dollars in benefits and impacted more than 1.5 million people each year.

For more information about Blue Star Families ,click here.