FPPD Seeks Help Identifying Two Armed Robbery Suspects

Fort Pierce - Monday May 22, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying the two masked men who held up the Rainbow Smoke Shop at gunpoint last Wednesday afternoon.

One of the men is described as a black male standing about 5-foot-10-inches to 6-feet tall and weighing 140-150 pounds. He was wearing a blue beanie, black mask, light blue shirt with a white design in front, gray jogger pants and gray Adidas shoes. The second man is described as a black male standing 5-foot-11-inches to 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighing 130-140 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a dark mask and dark pants.

The Rainbow Smoke Shop is located in Unit K at 850 South 21st Street in Fort Pierce. FPPD responded to the reported armed robbery at approximately 4:35 p.m. May 17.

According to a release from FPPD, the two men entered the business and one of them brandished a weapon and demanded money from an employee. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran toward the exit, where the second suspect was waiting at the door. Both men then fled the area on foot heading south.

The two men are considered to be armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone who can identify the two men or who has any information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Jesse Love at 772-467-6943, 772-302-4790 or email jlove@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.