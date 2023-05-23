Annual Memorial Day Observance Hosted by the Veterans Council of Indian River County

VCIRC / Petty Officer First Class Rob Ryan

Vero Beach - Friday May 26, 2023: The Veterans Council of Indian River County invites the community to attend a Memorial Day Observance Monday, May 29, at 8:30 am on Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary in Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. This event is free to the public.

The Veterans Council of Indian River County is honored to have Petty Officer First Class Rob Ryan, United States Navy as this year’s keynote speaker. Petty Officer Ryan is a Marine Corps Combat Veteran who served in Fallujah, Iraq, during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Phantom Fury in November of 2004. He has worked for the State Department at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan as a sniper team leader for dignitary protection and diplomat security operations.

Petty Officer Ryan currently serves as a Detective for the Sheriff’s Office and is assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. He continues service to our country in the United States Navy Reserve.

“Lest we forget,” said Cynthia Ryan, Executive Director of the Veteran’s Council. “The Veterans Council is proud to present the annual Memorial Day Observance so that we always remember and reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The ceremony will start promptly at 9:00 am and will include full military honors, with the Parade of the Colors. Ample parking is available at Riverside Park. Please remember to bring your lawn chair to enjoy this ceremony.

The Veterans Council of Indian River County is the lead agency for providing programs and direct aid to veterans and their families in Indian River County and is a United Way of Indian River partner agency. The mission of the Veterans Council of Indian River County is to support all Indian River County veterans and their families while raising awareness of veteran's needs and their contributions to society.

For more information about the Veterans Council of Indian River County, visit http://helpIRCvets.org or call (772) 410-5820.