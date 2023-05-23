Governor Appoints Cory Chandler to Serve as a Judge on the Hillsborough County Court

Florida - Tuesday May 23, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Tampa attorney Cory Chandler to serve as a judge on the Hillsborough County Court.

Cory Chandler - Chandler has worked as an attorney at Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci LLP since 2008. Previously, he was the owner of The Chandler Law Firm, P.A., and prior to that an Assistant State Attorney with the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from South Texas College.

Chandler fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Cynthia Oster.