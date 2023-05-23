May 22 - June 4: NHTSA Click It or Ticket Campaign

Florida - Tuesday May 23, 2023: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a Click It or Ticket campaign from Monday May 22 until Sunday June 4.

The Sebastian Police Department reminds motorists that state and local law enforcement agencies in Florida and across the nation will work together to enforce seat belt laws.

Face the Facts

• The national seat belt use rate in 2022 was 91.6%, which is good — but we can do better. The other 8.4% still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives.

• Among young adults 18 to 34 killed while riding in passenger vehicles in 2021, more than half (59%) were completely unrestrained — one of the highest percentages for all age groups.

• Men make up the majority of those killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes. In 2021, 66% of the 26,325 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed were men. Men also wear their seat belts at a lower rate than women do — 54% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 42% of women killed in crashes.