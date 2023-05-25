CareerSource Closing Port St. Lucie Office Friday, Relocating to Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County - Thursday May 25, 2023: CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC), a leading workforce development organization, is announcing the closure of its Port St. Lucie office effective at the end of the business day on Friday, May 26.

CareerSource Research Coast will continue to provide comprehensive services to job seekers and employers in the neighboring city of Fort Pierce. The decision to consolidate operations was made in order to optimize resources and better serve the community.

The consolidation of the Port St. Lucie office into the Fort Pierce location reflects CareerSource Research Coast's commitment to enhancing efficiency while maintaining the highest level of service delivery. By focusing resources at a single location in St. Lucie County, the organization will be better positioned to provide streamlined services and more personalized support to individuals seeking employment opportunities and businesses seeking a skilled workforce.

CareerSource Research Coast would like to assure all clients and stakeholders that despite the office closure in Port St. Lucie, its dedicated staff will remain readily available to assist and support individuals during normal business hours. The team will be accessible by phone, email, and virtual platforms to ensure uninterrupted access to the full range of services offered by CSRC.

"Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our clients during this consolidation," said Tracey McMorris, COO of CSRC. "While the Port St. Lucie office may no longer be operational, our commitment to providing exceptional services remains unwavering. We are confident that consolidating our operations into the Fort Pierce location will enable us to continue delivering high-quality workforce solutions to the community."

CareerSource Research Coast is committed to delivering comprehensive workforce development services that address the needs of job seekers and employers. These services include job placement assistance, career counseling, skills training, recruitment events, and various other resources designed to empower individuals and enhance economic growth within the region.

Individuals seeking career assistance are encouraged to contact CSRC’s Fort Pierce office by phone at 772-461-6293 or email at info@careersourcerc.com. The organization's website, www.careersourcerc.com, will also provide up-to-date information and access to online resources.

