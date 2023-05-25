Donate
WQCS News

Governor DeSantis Signs 20 Bills

WQCS
Published May 25, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
Governor's Office
/

Florida - Thursday May 25, 2023 - Governor DeSantis on Wednesday signed the following 20 bills into law:

CS/CS/SB 110 – State Board of Administration

CS/CS/SB 130 – Domestic Violence

CS/SB 190 – Interscholastic Extracurricular Activities

CS/CS/SB 306 – Catalytic Converters

CS/CS/SB 540 – Local Government Comprehensive Plans

SB 678 – Disposal of Property

CS/CS/SB 770 – Residential Loan Alternative Agreements

CS/CS/SB 838 – Proceeds Funding Motorcycle Safety Education

HB7067 - A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

SB 7006 – OGSR/Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network

CS/SB 7050 – Elections

CS/HB 199 – Ethics Requirements for Officers and Employees of Special Tax Districts

CS/HB 341 – 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator Certifications

CS/HB 431 – Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Acts

HB 441 – Removal of Unknown Parties in Possession

CS/HB 607 – Money Services Businesses

HB 641 – Restoration of Osborne Reef

CS/HB 737 – Secondhand Goods

HB 825 – Assault of Battery on Hospital Personnel

CS/HB 1161 – Venomous Reptiles

CS/CS/HB 1185 – Consumer Protection

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

